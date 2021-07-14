(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Trenton Wallace and Drew Irvine, Nebraska’s Cam Wynne, Missouri’s Seth Halvorsen and K-State’s Eric Torres were all picked on Day 3 of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.
View the full rundown of Royals, Cardinals and other regional picks below.
Kansas City Royals
Round 11, Pick 319 — Brennon McNair, SS, Magee HS (MS)
Round 12, Pick 349 — Tyson Guerrero, LHP, Washington
Round 13, Pick 379 — Patrick Halligan, RHP, Pensacola State College
Round 14, Pick 409 — Caden Monge, LHP, Arkansas
Round 15, Pick 439 — River Town, OF, Dallas Baptist
Round 16, Pick 469 — Anthony Simonelli, RHP, Virginia Tech
Round 17, Pick 499 — Luca Tresh, C, NC State
Round 18, Pick 529 — Harrison Beethe, RHP, TCU
Round 19, Pick 559 — Cam Williams, 3B, Texas
Round 20, Pick 589 — Jack Aldrich, LHP, Tulane
St. Louis Cardinals
Round 11, Pick 331 — Mack Chambers, SS, New Mexico
Round 12, Pick 361 — Chris Gerard, LHP, Virginia Tech
Round 13, Pick 391 — Hayes Heinecke, LHP, Wofford
Round 14, Pick 421 — Andre Granillo, RHP, UC-Riverside
Round 15, Pick 451 — Alex Cornwell, LHP, USC
Round 16, Pick 481 — Aaron McKeithan, C, UNC Charlotte
Round 17, Pick 511 — Elijah Cabell, OF, Florida State
Round 18, Pick 541 — Andrew Marrero, RHP, Connecticut
Round 19, Pick 571 — Thomas Francisco, 1B, East Carolina
Round 20, Pick 601 — Xavier Casserilla, 3B, V.R. Eaton HS (TX)
Other Regional Choices
Round 11, Pick 332 — Trenton Wallace, LHP, Iowa (Toronto Blue Jays)
Round 12, Pick 350 — Mason Green, LHP, Central Missouri (Colorado Rockies)
Round 14, Pick 411 — Eric Torres, LHP, Kansas State (LA Angels)
Round 17, Pick 495 — Aaron Haase, RHP, Wichita State (Detroit Tigers)
Round 17, Pick 521 — Conor Dryer, RHP, Central Missouri (Tampa Bay Rays)
Round 18, Pick 540 — Austin Callahan, 3B, Hutchinson CC (Cincinnati Reds)
Round 18, Pick 551 — Kenny Piper, C, Columbia College (Tampa Bay Rays)
Round 19, Pick 553 — Drew Irvine, RHP, Iowa (Pittsburgh Pirates)
Round 19, Pick 565 — Seth Halvorsen, RHP, Missouri (Philadelphia Phillies)
Round 20, Pick 595 — Cam Wynne, RHP, Nebraska (Philadelphia Phillies)