(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Trenton Wallace and Drew Irvine, Nebraska’s Cam Wynne, Missouri’s Seth Halvorsen and K-State’s Eric Torres were all picked on Day 3 of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

View the full rundown of Royals, Cardinals and other regional picks below.

Kansas City Royals 

Round 11, Pick 319 — Brennon McNair, SS, Magee HS (MS)

Round 12, Pick 349 — Tyson Guerrero, LHP, Washington

Round 13, Pick 379 — Patrick Halligan, RHP, Pensacola State College

Round 14, Pick 409 — Caden Monge, LHP, Arkansas

Round 15, Pick 439 — River Town, OF, Dallas Baptist

Round 16, Pick 469 — Anthony Simonelli, RHP, Virginia Tech

Round 17, Pick 499 — Luca Tresh, C, NC State

Round 18, Pick 529 — Harrison Beethe, RHP, TCU

Round 19, Pick 559 — Cam Williams, 3B, Texas

Round 20, Pick 589 — Jack Aldrich, LHP, Tulane

St. Louis Cardinals 

Round 11, Pick 331 — Mack Chambers, SS, New Mexico

Round 12, Pick 361 — Chris Gerard, LHP, Virginia Tech

Round 13, Pick 391 — Hayes Heinecke, LHP, Wofford

Round 14, Pick 421 — Andre Granillo, RHP, UC-Riverside

Round 15, Pick 451 — Alex Cornwell, LHP, USC

Round 16, Pick 481 — Aaron McKeithan, C, UNC Charlotte

Round 17, Pick 511 — Elijah Cabell, OF, Florida State

Round 18, Pick 541 — Andrew Marrero, RHP, Connecticut

Round 19, Pick 571 — Thomas Francisco, 1B, East Carolina

Round 20, Pick 601 — Xavier Casserilla, 3B, V.R. Eaton HS (TX)

Other Regional Choices 

Round 11, Pick 332 — Trenton Wallace, LHP, Iowa (Toronto Blue Jays)

Round 12, Pick 350 — Mason Green, LHP, Central Missouri (Colorado Rockies)

Round 14, Pick 411 — Eric Torres, LHP, Kansas State (LA Angels)

Round 17, Pick 495 — Aaron Haase, RHP, Wichita State (Detroit Tigers)

Round 17, Pick 521 — Conor Dryer, RHP, Central Missouri (Tampa Bay Rays)

Round 18, Pick 540 — Austin Callahan, 3B, Hutchinson CC (Cincinnati Reds)

Round 18, Pick 551 — Kenny Piper, C, Columbia College (Tampa Bay Rays)

Round 19, Pick 553 — Drew Irvine, RHP, Iowa (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Round 19, Pick 565 — Seth Halvorsen, RHP, Missouri (Philadelphia Phillies)

Round 20, Pick 595 — Cam Wynne, RHP, Nebraska (Philadelphia Phillies)

