Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez

 Photo courtesy of Kansas City Royals/MLB.com

(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez had a walk-off hit for Kansas City in a win over the Rays while the Nationals shut out the Cardinals in MLB action on Wednesday. 

Royals (10-7): Salvador Perez delivered a walk-off hit to cap a two-run ninth inning and a four-run comeback for Kansas City in a 9-8 victory over Tampa Bay (10-9). Jorge Soler had a home run among three hits, Carlos Santana bashed a two-run go-ahead homer of his own in the seventh and Hunter Dozier drove in two and hit his first home run of the year. Scott Barlow (1-0) pieced together 1 2/3 innings to nab the win.

Cardinals (8-10): Max Scherzer and three relievers combined to shutout the Cardinals in a 1-0 win for the Nationals (7-9). Paul DeJong had two of St. Louis’ six hits while Carlos Martinez (0-4) took a tough-luck loss in giving up one run on four hits in six innings.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.