(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez had a walk-off hit for Kansas City in a win over the Rays while the Nationals shut out the Cardinals in MLB action on Wednesday.
Royals (10-7): Salvador Perez delivered a walk-off hit to cap a two-run ninth inning and a four-run comeback for Kansas City in a 9-8 victory over Tampa Bay (10-9). Jorge Soler had a home run among three hits, Carlos Santana bashed a two-run go-ahead homer of his own in the seventh and Hunter Dozier drove in two and hit his first home run of the year. Scott Barlow (1-0) pieced together 1 2/3 innings to nab the win.
Cardinals (8-10): Max Scherzer and three relievers combined to shutout the Cardinals in a 1-0 win for the Nationals (7-9). Paul DeJong had two of St. Louis’ six hits while Carlos Martinez (0-4) took a tough-luck loss in giving up one run on four hits in six innings.