(KMAland) -- San Diego banged five home runs in the final three innings to even their series with St. Louis on Thursday. More MLB action below...
St. Louis: San Diego scored nine runs combined in the final three innings to take an 11-9 come-from-behind win over St. Louis. The Cardinals held four-run leads twice before the bullpen combined to give up the nine earned runs, including five home runs. Paul Goldschmidt and Kolten Wong each hit home runs for St. Louis, and Goldschmidt, Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler had two hits each.
FULL MLB PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD (10/1)
Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 0 (Atlanta wins series 2-0)
Oakland 6 Chicago White Sox 4 (Oakland wins series 2-1)
San Diego 11 St. Louis 9 (Series tied 1-1)
LA Dodgers 3 Milwaukee 0 (LA Dodgers win series 2-0)