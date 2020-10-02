(KMAland) -- The Padres shutout the Cardinals to eliminate them from the postseason on Friday night.
St. Louis: The Padres used nine pitchers to shutout the Cardinals in a 4-0 series-clinching win on Friday night. St. Louis had just four hits and could not scratch a run behind Jack Flaherty, who struck out eight in six innings. Yadier Molina doubled for the only extra-base hit of the night for the Cardinals.
FULL MLB PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD (10/2)
Miami 2 Chicago Cubs 0 (Miami wins series 2-0)
San Diego 4 St. Louis 0 (San Diego wins series 2-1)