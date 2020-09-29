Major League Baseball

(KMAland) -- Houston, Chicago, Tampa Bay and New York all took 1-0 leads in the American League playoffs on Tuesday.

MLB PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD (9/29) 

Houston 4 Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 4 Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1

NY Yankees 12 Cleveland 3

