(KMAland) -- Houston, Chicago, Tampa Bay and New York all took 1-0 leads in the American League playoffs on Tuesday.
MLB PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD (9/29)
Houston 4 Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 4 Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1
NY Yankees 12 Cleveland 3
(KMAland) -- Houston, Chicago, Tampa Bay and New York all took 1-0 leads in the American League playoffs on Tuesday.
MLB PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD (9/29)
Houston 4 Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 4 Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1
NY Yankees 12 Cleveland 3
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.