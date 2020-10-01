(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won their NL Wild Card series opener with San Diego on Wednesday in MLB action.
St. Louis: The Cardinals scored four in the first inning and took a 7-4 win over San Diego to win Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series. Paul Goldschmidt smacked a two-run home run while Yadier Molina had three hits and Matt Carpenter drove in a pair.
FULL MLB PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD (9/30)
Atlanta 1 Cincinnati 0 — 13 inn (Atlanta leads 1-0)
Houston 3 Minnesota 1 (Houston wins series 2-0)
Miami 5 Chicago Cubs 1 (Miami leads 1-0)
Oakland 5 Chicago White Sox 3 (Series tied 1-1)
Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 2 (Tampa Bay wins series 2-0)
St. Louis 7 San Diego 4 (St. Louis leads 1-0)
NY Yankees 10 Cleveland 9 (NY Yankees win series 2-0)
LA Dodgers 4 Milwaukee 2 (LA Dodgers lead 1-0)