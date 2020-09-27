(KMAland) -- The Major League Baseball playoffs and its schedule are set.
This year’s postseason features an expanded 16-team field with eight teams qualifying in both the American League and National League. Hear the St. Louis Cardinals matchup with the San Diego Padres on KMA-FM 99.1.
Here’s a look at the matchups and schedule:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
(6) Houston Astros at (3) Minnesota Twins — 9/29 1 PM, 9/30 12 PM, 10/1 TBD*
(7) Chicago White Sox at (2) Oakland A’s — 9/29 2 PM, 9/30 2 PM, 10/1 TBD*
(8) Toronto Blue Jays at (1) Tampa Bay Rays — 9/29 4 PM, 9/30 3 PM, 10/1 TBD*
(5) New York Yankees at (4) Cleveland Indians — 9/29 6 PM, 9/30 6 PM, 10/1 TBD*
NATIONAL LEAGUE
(7) Cincinnati Reds at (2) Atlanta Braves — 9/30 11 AM, 10/1 TBD, 10/2 TBD*
(6) Miami Marlins at (3) Chicago Cubs — 9/30 1 PM, 10/1 TBD, 10/2 TBD*
(5) St. Louis Cardinals at (4) San Diego Padres — 9/30 4 PM, 10/1 TBD, 10/2 TBD*
(8) Milwaukee Brewers at (1) Los Angeles Dodgers — 9/30 9 PM, 10/1 TBD, 10/2 TBD*
*If necessary