(KMAland) -- The Cardinals split with the Cubs and the Royals lost to the Twins in MLB action on Monday.
St. Louis (5-5): The Cardinals and Cubs split a doubleheader with St. Louis winning the opener 3-1 and the Cubs taking the finale 5-4. Dexter Fowler homered, and Brad Miller drove in two in game one for St. Louis. Giovanny Gallegos (1-0) was the winning pitcher with one shutout inning in relief. The Cubs scored four runs in the sixth inning to take game two. Miller homered twice and drove in three, and Max Schrock also went deep.
Kansas City (9-14): The Royals struggled to a 1-for-7 performance with runners in scoring position in falling 4-1 to Minnesota. Maikel Franco led the Kansas City offense with two hits, and Hunter Dozier hit his second home run in as many days to account for the only run. Kris Bubic (0-3) struck out four and allowed two runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/17)
St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 1 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Toronto 7 Baltimore 2
NY Yankees 6 Boston 3
Atlanta 7 Washington 6
NY Mets 11 Miami 4
Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 4 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 2
Minnesota 4 Kansas City 1
San Diego Texas
Houston Colorado
Arizona Oakland
LA Angels San Francisco
Seattle LA Dodgers