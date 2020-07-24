(KMAland) -- The Royals were shutout while St. Louis held off a late rally from Pittsburgh in opening 1-0.
Kansas City (0-1): The Royals opened the season with a 2-0 loss to Cleveland, as Shane Bieber struck out 14 in six innings of work for the Indians. Danny Duffy (0-1) allowed just two runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. Whit Merrifield, Salvador Perez, Alex Gordon and Nicky Lopez all hit safely for KC.
St. Louis (1-0): St. Louis held off a late rally from Pittsburgh in picking up a 5-4 win to open the year. Jack Flaherty worked seven innings, struck out six and gave up two runs on six hits. Dexter Fowler, Tyler O’Neill and Paul DeJong all went deep for St. Louis.
MLB SCOREBOARD
NY Mets 1 Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 7 Detroit 1
Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 4
Chicago Cubs 3 Milwaukee 0
Miami 5 Philadelphia 2
Cleveland 2 Kansas City 0
Boston 13 Baltimore 2
Texas 1 Colorado 0
St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 4
Minnesota Chicago White Sox
Seattle Houston
Arizona San Diego
San Francisco LA Dodgers
LA Angels Oakland