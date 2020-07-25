(KMAland) -- St. Louis rolled over Pittsburgh while Kansas City won in extra innings on Saturday in MLB action.
Kansas City (1-1): The Royals took a 3-2 10-inning win over Cleveland. Kansas City got back-to-back home runs by Jorge Soler and Salvador Perez in the first inning while Brady Singer struck out seven and gave up two runs on three hits in his ML debut. Scott Barlow (1-0) got the win in relief while Greg Holland picked up the save after Maikel Franco’s go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th.
St. Louis (2-0): The Cardinals rolled to a 9-1 win thanks to a six-inning, five-strikeout effort from Adam Wainwright (1-0), who gave up one run on three hits. Paul Goldschmidt homered among two hits while Paul DeJong and Matt Carpenter also had two RBI apiece in the win.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD
Milwaukee 8 Chicago Cubs 3
Baltimore 7 Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 10 Minnesota 3
St. Louis 9 Pittsburgh 1
Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 1
Philadelphia 7 Miami 1
Colorado 3 Texas 2
Houston 7 Seattle 2
San Franciso 5 LA Dodgers 4
Atlanta 5 NY Mets 3 — 10 inn
LA Angels 4 Oakland 1
Detroit 6 Cincinnati 4
Kansas City 3 Cleveland 2 — 10 inn
Washington 9 NY Yankees 2
San Diego Arizona