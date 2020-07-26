(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City (1-2): The Royals dropped a 9-2 decision to Cleveland in their rubber match on Sunday. Ronald Bolanos (0-1) made his Royals debut as an opener, giving up three hits and zero earned runs (two total) in two innings to take the loss. Adalberto Mondesi and Maikel Franco had two hits each to lead the KC offense.
St. Louis (2-1): Pittsburgh avoided a sweep with a 5-1 win on Sunday. Dakota Hudson (0-1) took he loss for St. Louis, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out four. Tommy Edman singled and drove in the Cardinals’ lone run of the game. Kolten Wong, Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina also hit safely.
MLB SCOREBOARD
Miami 11 Philadelphia 6
NY Yankees 3 Washington 2
Detroit 3 Cincinnati 2
Cleveland 9 Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 5 — 10 inn
Baltimore 7 Boston 4
Minnesota 14 Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 7 Houston 6
Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 9 Milwaukee 1
Colorado 5 Texas 2
Oakland 6 LA Angels 4
Arizona 4 San Diego 3
Atlanta 14 NY Mets 1
San Francisco LA Dodgers