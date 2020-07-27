(KMAland) -- The Royals rolled in a win over Detroit on Monday night in MLB action.
Kansas City (2-2): The Royals tied a franchise-record with six home runs in a 14-6 win over Detroit. Maikel Franco homered twice and drove in four while Salvador Perez, Jorge Soler, Whit Merrifield and Brett Phillips also went deep. Merrifield had three hits, three RBI and three runs of his own, and Foster Griffin (1-0) picked up his first career win with 1.2 innings of shutout relief.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD
Oakland 3 LA Angels 0
San Diego 6 Arizona 2
Toronto 4 Washington 1
Tampa Bay 14 Atlanta 5
Houston 8 Seattle 5
NY Mets 7 Boston 4
Chicago Cubs Cincinnati
Pittsburgh Milwaukee