Major League Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in MLB action from Tuesday.

Kansas City (2-3): Kansas City’s three-run third was topped by Detroit’s four-run bottom half on their way to a 4-3 win. Whit Merrifield accounted for all three of the Royals runs, hitting a three-run shot. Tyler Zuber (0-1) gave up three runs on two hits in one inning to take the loss.

St. Louis (2-2): Minnesota scored five runs in the second inning to pick up a 6-3 win over the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill and Tommy Edman both ent deep for St. Louis while Matt Carpenter and Edman had two hits each. Carlos Martinez (0-1) gave up six runs on seven in hits in 3.2 innings to take the loss.

MLB SCOREBOARD 

Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (Game 1)

Toronto 5 Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 8 Cincinnati 5

Tampa Bay 5 Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 6

Detroit 4 Kansas City 3

NY Mets 8 Boston 3

Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 3 (Game 2)

Minnesota 6 St. Louis 3

Arizona Texas

LA Dodgers Houston 

LA Angels Seattle

Colorado Oakland

San Diego San Francisco