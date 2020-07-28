(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in MLB action from Tuesday.
Kansas City (2-3): Kansas City’s three-run third was topped by Detroit’s four-run bottom half on their way to a 4-3 win. Whit Merrifield accounted for all three of the Royals runs, hitting a three-run shot. Tyler Zuber (0-1) gave up three runs on two hits in one inning to take the loss.
St. Louis (2-2): Minnesota scored five runs in the second inning to pick up a 6-3 win over the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill and Tommy Edman both ent deep for St. Louis while Matt Carpenter and Edman had two hits each. Carlos Martinez (0-1) gave up six runs on seven in hits in 3.2 innings to take the loss.
MLB SCOREBOARD
Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (Game 1)
Toronto 5 Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 8 Cincinnati 5
Tampa Bay 5 Atlanta 2
Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 6
Detroit 4 Kansas City 3
NY Mets 8 Boston 3
Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 3 (Game 2)
Minnesota 6 St. Louis 3
Arizona Texas
LA Dodgers Houston
LA Angels Seattle
Colorado Oakland
San Diego San Francisco