(KMAland) -- Both the Royals and Cardinals suffered losses again on Wednesday evening.
Kansas City (2-4): Detroit scored the final five runs in a 5-4 win. The Royals had nine hits compared with the Tigers four on the evening, but the Detroit bullpen retired the final 14 they faced. Maikel Franco led the KC offense with three hits and two RBI, and Whit Merrifield added a pair of hits and scored twice. Ian Kennedy (0-1) struck out two in one inning but gave up a go-ahead home run to JaCoby Jones to take the loss.
St. Louis (2-3): Minnesota finished a two-game sweep of the Cardinals with a 3-0 win behind five shutout innings from Rich Hill, who struck out two before giving way to Tyler Duffey, Sergio Romo, Tyler Clippard and Taylor Rogers in the Twins bullpen. St. Louis had just three singles as a team, and Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-1) was the losing pitcher despite striking out eight in 3.2 innings.
FULL SCOREBOARD (7/29)
Colorado 5 Oakland 1
Texas 7 Arizona 4
Washington 4 Toronto 0 — 10 inn
Chicago White Sox 4 Cleveland 0
Cincinnati 12 Chicago Cubs 7
Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 7 Tampa Bay 4
Detroit 5 Kansas City 4
Boston 6 NY Mets 5
NY Yankees 9 Baltimore 3
Minnesota 3 St. Louis 0
LA Dodgers Houston
San Diego San Francisco
LA Angels Seattle