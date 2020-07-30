Kansas City Royals

(KMAland) -- The Royals salvaged a split with a win over Detroit on Thursday in MLB action. 

Kansas City (3-4): The Royals scored one in the seventh and two in the eighth to take a 5-3 win over Detroit. Jorge Soler, Alex Gordon and Adalberto Mondesi hard three hits apiece, and Bubba Starling added a two-run pinch-hit double. Brady Singer threw five innings, struck out three and allowed two runs on five hits. Greg Holland (1-0) threw a scoreless sixth to pick up the win, and Trevor Rosenthal earned his first save since 2017.

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD

Washington 6 Toronto 4

NY Yankees 8 Baltimore 6

Cleveland 2 Minnesota 0

Boston 4 NY Mets 2

Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 5 Detroit 3

LA Dodgers Arizona

Seattle 8 LA Angels 5

San Diego San Francisco