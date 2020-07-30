(KMAland) -- The Royals salvaged a split with a win over Detroit on Thursday in MLB action.
Kansas City (3-4): The Royals scored one in the seventh and two in the eighth to take a 5-3 win over Detroit. Jorge Soler, Alex Gordon and Adalberto Mondesi hard three hits apiece, and Bubba Starling added a two-run pinch-hit double. Brady Singer threw five innings, struck out three and allowed two runs on five hits. Greg Holland (1-0) threw a scoreless sixth to pick up the win, and Trevor Rosenthal earned his first save since 2017.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD
Washington 6 Toronto 4
NY Yankees 8 Baltimore 6
Cleveland 2 Minnesota 0
Boston 4 NY Mets 2
Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 5 Detroit 3
LA Dodgers Arizona
Seattle 8 LA Angels 5
San Diego San Francisco