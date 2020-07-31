Kansas City Royals

(KMAland) -- The Royals lost their home-opener by one run to the White Sox on Friday in MLB action. 

Kansas City (3-5): Kris Bubic surrendered an early three-run homer that proved to be the difference for the Royals in their 3-2 loss to the White Sox in the home opener. Salvador Perez had three hits and one RBI while Ryan McBroom homered in the loss. 

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD

New York Yankees 5 Boston 1

Atlanta 11 New York Mets 10

Detroit 7 Cincinnati 2

Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City 2

Minnesota 4 Cleveland 1 

Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 3 

San Francisco 9 Texas 2 

Seattle 5 Oakland 3

San Diego 8 Colorado 7

Houston Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers Arizona 