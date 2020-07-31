(KMAland) -- The Royals lost their home-opener by one run to the White Sox on Friday in MLB action.
Kansas City (3-5): Kris Bubic surrendered an early three-run homer that proved to be the difference for the Royals in their 3-2 loss to the White Sox in the home opener. Salvador Perez had three hits and one RBI while Ryan McBroom homered in the loss.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD
New York Yankees 5 Boston 1
Atlanta 11 New York Mets 10
Detroit 7 Cincinnati 2
Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City 2
Minnesota 4 Cleveland 1
Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 9 Texas 2
Seattle 5 Oakland 3
San Diego 8 Colorado 7
Houston Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers Arizona