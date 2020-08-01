(KMAland) -- The Royals lost to the White Sox on Saturday in MLB action.
Kansas City (3-6): The White Sox had 21 hits and beat the Royals 11-5 on Saturday night. Ronald Bolanos (0-2) struggled through 1.2 innings, giving up five runs on five hits. Kyle Zimmer had a three-inning shutout relief performance in the middle innings for KC. Whit Merrifiled homered among three hits and drove in two, and Ryan O’Hearn also had three hits and two RBI. Jorge Soler and Adalberto Mondesi added two hits apiece.
MLB SCOREBOARD
Chicago White Sox 11 Kansas City 5
LA Angels 5 Houston 4 — 10 inn
NY Yankees 5 Boston 2
Atlanta 7 NY Mets 1
Minnesota 3 Cleveland 0
Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 4 — 11 inn
LA Dodgers 11 Arizona 2
Colorado 6 San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco Texas
Oakland Seattle