(KMAland) -- The Royals four-game win streak was snapped on a Joey Votto walk-off hit in the 10th.
Kansas City (7-11): The Royals four-game win streak came to a finish on a Joey Votto walk-off hit, as they fell 6-5 in 10 innings to the Reds. Ryan McBroom blasted a pinch-hit game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning to complete a four-run comeback. Whit Merrifield and Ryan O’Hearn also finished with two hits while Kris Bubic struck out six in five innings.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/11)
Toronto 5 Miami 4 — 10 inn
Cincinnati 6 Kansas City 5 — 10 inn
NY Yankees 9 Atlanta 6
Chicago Cubs 7 Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 4
Washington 2 NY Mets 1
Tampa Bay 8 Boston 2
Baltimore 10 Philadelphia 9 — 10 inn
Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 4
Colorado Arizona
Texas Seattle
Houston San Francisco
LA Angels Oakland
San Diego LA Dodgers