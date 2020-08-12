(KMAland) -- Brad Keller went six scoreless, Salvador Perez had a big night at the plate and the Royals beat the Reds on Wednesday night in Major League Baseball action.
Kansas City (8-11): Brad Keller (2-0) threw six shutout innings, struck out three and allowed just two hits in a 5-4 win for the Royals over Cincinnati. Salvador Perez singled, doubled, homered and drove in three to lead the offense. Josh Staumont struck out three in the 8th, and Trevor Rosenthal worked out of a bases loaded jam in the 9th for his fourth save.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/12)
Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 5
Arizona 13 Colorado 7
Oakland 8 LA Angels 4
Chicago Cubs 7 Cleveland 2
Miami 14 Toronto 11 — 10 inn
Kansas City 5 Cincinnati 4
NY Yankees 6 Atlanta 3
Baltimore 5 Philadephia 4
Houston 5 San Francisco 1
Minnesota 12 Milwaukee 2
NY Mets 11 Washington 6
Tampa Bay 9 Boston 5
Seattle Texas
LA Dodgers San Diego