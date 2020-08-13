(KMAland) -- The St. Louis Cardinals/Chicago White Sox series opener for Friday has been postponed to Saturday.
The Cardinals haven’t played since July 29th and were set to resume their season on Friday night in Chicago.
There will be a doubleheader played on Saturday and one game on Sunday. View all the scores from Thursday below.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/13)
NY Mets 8 Washington 2
Baltimore 11 Philadelphia 4
Tampa Bay 17 Boston 8
Pittsburgh 9 Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 2
LA Dodgers San Diego