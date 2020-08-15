(KMAland) -- The Cardinals returned from their 16-day hiatus in style by sweeping the White Sox in a doubleheader while the Royals split a doubleheader with the Twins.
St. Louis (4-3): The Cardinals came out of their quarantine and swept the White Sox 5-1 in Game 1 and 6-3 in Game 2. In the first game, Adam Wainwright pieced together a stellar performance, allowing just one earned run on two hits in five innings while Dexter Fowler sparked the offense with two hits and two RBI. The Cardinals used five pitchers in the second game en route to the win. Genesis Cabrera earned the victory while he, Jake Woodford, Alex Reyes, Tyler Webb and Andrew Miller combined to strike out 10 and allow just three hits. Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill both drove in two runs.
Kansas City (9-12): The Royals played a pair of games ending in a final score of 4-2, losing the first and winning the second. The Royals' two runs in the first game came from a Maikel Franco homer. Whit Merrifield notched three hits and drove in four in the second game and smashed a three-run homer in the fourth. Nicky Lopez and Cam Gallagher had two hits each. Danny Duffy earned the victory, pitching five innings and allowing just two hits and one walk while fanning eight. Trevor Rosenthal earned his fifth save of the season.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/15)
St. Louis 5 Chicago White Sox 1 -- 7 inn (Game 1)
Minnesota 4 Kansas City 2 -- 7 inn (Game 1)
Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 6 Chicago White Sox 3 -- 7 inn (Game 2)
Kansas City 4 Minnesota 2 -- 7 inn (Game 2)
Philadelphia 6 New York Mets 2
Cleveland 3 Detroit 1
Atlanta 2 Miami 1
Tampa Bay 1 Toronto 0 (Suspended in 4th, will resume Sunday)
New York Yankees 11 Boston 5
Oakland 7 San Francisco 6
Houston 2 Seattle 1
Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Angels
Baltimore 7 Washington 3
Arizona 7 San Diego 6
Texas 6 Colorado 4