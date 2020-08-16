Major League Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost to AL Central teams on Sunday in MLB action.

St. Louis (4-4): Roel Ramirez gave up four consecutive home runs in a 7-2 loss to the White Sox. Matt Carpenter had a two-out, two-run hit in the sixth to account for St. Louis’ lone runs. Dakota Hudson (0-2) gave up one run on two hits and struck out three in four innings to take the loss.

Kansas City (9-13): Alex Gordon and Hunter Dozier each went deep, but it wasn’t nearly enough in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota. Brady Singer (1-2) gave up three runs on four hits and struck out two in 5.2 innings to take the defeat. 

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/16) 

Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 2 -- 7 inn (Game 1)

Cleveland 8 Detroit 5

Washington 6 Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6 NY Mets 2

Atlanta 4 Miami 0

Chicago White Sox 7 St. Louis 2

Houston 3 Seattle 2

Minnesota 4 Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 10 Texas 6

Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 5 -- 8 inn (Game 2)

Oakland San Francisco

Arizona San Diego

LA Dodgers LA Angels

Boston NY Yankees

