(KMAland) -- The Cubs took down the Cardinals in MLB action on Tuesday.
St. Louis (5-6): The Cardinals dropped a 6-3 game to the Cubs on Tuesday. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and drove in a run for St. Louis in the defeat. Kolten Wong and Matt Carpenter added two hits apiece. Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-2) took the loss despite striking out seven in 3.1 innings pitched.
FULL SCOREBOARD (8/18)
Houston 2 Colorado 1 — 11 inn
San Francisco 8 LA Angels 2
San Diego 6 Texas 4
Arizona 10 Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 6 NY Yankees 3
Cleveland 6 Pittsburgh 3 — 10 inn
Washington 8 Atlanta 5
LA Dodgers 2 Seattle 1
NY Mets 8 Miami 3
Philadelphia 13 Boston 6
Toronto 8 Baltimore 7 — 10 inn
Chicago White Sox 10 Detroit 4
Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 3
Milwaukee Minnesota