Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Cubs took down the Cardinals in MLB action on Tuesday.

St. Louis (5-6): The Cardinals dropped a 6-3 game to the Cubs on Tuesday. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and drove in a run for St. Louis in the defeat. Kolten Wong and Matt Carpenter added two hits apiece. Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-2) took the loss despite striking out seven in 3.1 innings pitched.

FULL SCOREBOARD (8/18) 

Houston 2 Colorado 1 — 11 inn

San Francisco 8 LA Angels 2

San Diego 6 Texas 4

Arizona 10 Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 6 NY Yankees 3

Cleveland 6 Pittsburgh 3 — 10 inn

Washington 8 Atlanta 5

LA Dodgers 2 Seattle 1

NY Mets 8 Miami 3

Philadelphia 13 Boston 6

Toronto 8 Baltimore 7 — 10 inn

Chicago White Sox 10 Detroit 4

Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 3

Milwaukee Minnesota

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.