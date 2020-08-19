(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both split doubleheaders on Wednesday night in MLB action.
St. Louis (6-7): St. Louis split another doubleheader with the Cubs, winning the opener 9-3 and falling 4-2 in the finale. Matt Carpenter hit a first-inning grand slam, Tommy Edman added three hits and two RBI and Brad Miller and Kolten Wong chipped in two hits each in the win. Miller and Andrew Knizner each drove in a run in the loss.
Kansas City (10-15): The Royals and Reds split their doubleheader with the Royals winning the opener, 4-0, behind 6 2/3 shutout innings from Brad Keller (3-0), who has not allowed a run in 17 2/3 innings so far this season. Ryan O’Hearn drove in a pair to lead the offense, and Trevor Rosenthal got the final out for his sixth save. In the nightcap, Trevor Bauer threw a complete game one-hitter in a 5-0 Reds win. Adalberto Mondesi was the only Royal to get a hit.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/19)
Toronto 5 Baltimore 2
Boston 6 Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 9 Chicago Cubs 3 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Kansas City 4 Cincinnati 0 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Chicago Cubs 4 St. Louis 2 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Cleveland 6 Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5 Kansas City 0 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Tampa Bay 4 NY Yankees 2
NY Mets 5 Miami 3
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3
Milwaukee Minnesota
Houston Colorado
San Diego Texas
Oakland Arizona
LA Dodgers Seattle
LA Angels San Francisco