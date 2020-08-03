(KMAland) -- Another day and another loss for the Royals in MLB action.
Kansas City (3-7): The White Sox scored seven in the seventh inning to take a 9-2 win over the Royals, finishing a three-game sweep. Salvador Perez topped the Royals offense with two hits while Alex Gordon homered and Nicky Lopez doubled in a run. Jakob Junis made his first start, allowing two runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Scott Barlow (1-1) was the losing pitcher.
MLB SCOREBOARD
Cincinnati 4 Detroit 3 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Baltimore 5 Tampa bay 1
Atlanta 4 NY Mets 0
Chicago White Sox 9 Kansas City 2
Minnesota 3 Cleveland 1
Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 1 — 11 inn
Colorado 9 San Diego 5
Texas 9 San Francisco 6
LA Dodgers 3 Arizona 0
Houston 6 LA Angels 5 — 11 inn
Oakland 3 Seattle 2
Cincinnati 4 Detroit 0 — 7 inn
NY Yankees 9 Boston 7