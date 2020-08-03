Kansas City Royals

(KMAland) -- Another day and another loss for the Royals in MLB action.

Kansas City (3-7): The White Sox scored seven in the seventh inning to take a 9-2 win over the Royals, finishing a three-game sweep. Salvador Perez topped the Royals offense with two hits while Alex Gordon homered and Nicky Lopez doubled in a run. Jakob Junis made his first start, allowing two runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Scott Barlow (1-1) was the losing pitcher.

MLB SCOREBOARD 

Cincinnati 4 Detroit 3 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Baltimore 5 Tampa bay 1

Atlanta 4 NY Mets 0

Chicago White Sox 9 Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3 Cleveland 1

Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 1 — 11 inn

Colorado 9 San Diego 5

Texas 9 San Francisco 6

LA Dodgers 3 Arizona 0

Houston 6 LA Angels 5 — 11 inn

Oakland 3 Seattle 2

Cincinnati 4 Detroit 0 — 7 inn

NY Yankees 9 Boston 7