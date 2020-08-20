(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rallied for a walk-off win over Cincinnati on Thursday in MLB action.
St. Louis (7-7): The Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Cincinnati, 5-4, on Thursday night. Kolten Wong’s walk-off hit did the final damage after Yadier Molina drove in a run, and Tyler O’Neill scored on a balk by Raisel Iglesias, who got just one out in the final frame. Molina had two hits and drove in three runs for St. Louis. Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings, struck out four and gave up two runs on six hits.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/20)
Tampa Bay 10 NY Yankees 5
Toronto 3 Philadelphia 2 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Chicago White Sox 9 Detroit 0
Houston 10 Colorado 8
Toronto 9 Philadelphia 8 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Cleveland 2 Pittsburgh 0
Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 1
LA Dodgers 6 Seattle 1
Boston 7 Baltimore 1
San Diego 8 Texas 7 — 10 inn
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4
Oakland Arizona
San Francisco LA Angels