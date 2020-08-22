(KMAland) -- The Royals took down the Twins while St. Louis lost to Cincinnati in MLB action on Friday.
Kansas City (11-15): Jorge Soler hit a first-inning three-run home run, Hunter Dozier tacked on a two-run shot of his own and the Royals beat Minnesota 7-2 on Friday night. Danny Duffy (2-2) struck out six in five innings to get the win, and Dozier drove in three on two hits. Whit Merrifield also had a two-hit night for KC.
St. Louis (7-8): Matt Davidson’s pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth was the difference for the Reds in a 4-2 win over the Cardinals. St. Louis had just three hits on the evening while Matt Carpenter and Brad Miller each drove in one run apiece. Genesis Cabrera (1-1) struck out two in a shutout inning of relief but took the loss.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/21)
Miami 3 Washington 2
Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 5 — 10 inn
Pittsburgh 7 Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 11 Philadelphia 2
Detroit 10 Cleveland 5
Boston 8 Baltimore 5
Chicago White Sox 10 Chicago Cubs 1
Kansas City 7 Minnesota 2
Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 2
San Diego 4 Houston 3
Seattle 7 Texas 4
LA Dodgers 5 Colorado 1
Oakland 5 LA Angels 3
San Francisco 6 Arizona 2