(KMAland) -- St. Louis handled Cincinnati while KC lost to Minnesota on Friday in MLB action.
Kansas City (11-16): Minnesota scored three times in the first on their way to a 7-2 win over the Royals. Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez and Alex Gordon all had two hits apiece for KC in the loss.
St. Louis (8-8): Kwang-Hyun Kim went six scoreless innings and struck out three to send the Cardinals to a 3-0 win over the Reds on Friday. Harrison Badeer went deep among two hits, and Tommy Edman drove in two to lead the offense.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/22)
Pittsburgh 12 Milwaukee 5
Washington 6 Miami 4 -- 7 inn (1st Game)
LA Angels 4 Oakland 3
Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 1 -- 10 inn
Minnesota 7 Kansas City 2
Atlanta 6 Philadelphia 5
Cleveland 6 Detroit 1
Baltimore 6 Boston 5 -- 10 inn
Miami 5 Washington 3 -- 7 inn
Chicago White Sox 7 Chicago Cubs 4
St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 0
San Diego 13 Houston 2
Seattle 10 Texas 1
San Francisco 5 Arizona 1