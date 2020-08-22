St. Louis Cardinals

(KMAland) -- St. Louis handled Cincinnati while KC lost to Minnesota on Friday in MLB action.

Kansas City (11-16): Minnesota scored three times in the first on their way to a 7-2 win over the Royals. Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez and Alex Gordon all had two hits apiece for KC in the loss. 

St. Louis (8-8): Kwang-Hyun Kim went six scoreless innings and struck out three to send the Cardinals to a 3-0 win over the Reds on Friday. Harrison Badeer went deep among two hits, and Tommy Edman drove in two to lead the offense. 

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/22)

Pittsburgh 12 Milwaukee 5

Washington 6 Miami 4 -- 7 inn (1st Game)

LA Angels 4 Oakland 3

Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 1 -- 10 inn

Minnesota 7 Kansas City 2

Atlanta 6 Philadelphia 5

Cleveland 6 Detroit 1

Baltimore 6 Boston 5 -- 10 inn

Miami 5 Washington 3 -- 7 inn

Chicago White Sox 7 Chicago Cubs 4

St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 0 

San Diego 13 Houston 2

Seattle 10 Texas 1

San Francisco 5 Arizona 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.