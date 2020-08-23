(KMAland) -- The Royals fell short against the Twins while St. Louis took care of Cincinnati on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City (11-17): The Royals rally came up short in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Hunter Dozier had four hits and scored three times, and Maikel Franco and Jorge Soler both drove in two runs each for KC in the loss. Kris Bubic (0-4) gave up four runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings to take the loss.
St. Louis (9-8): The Cardinals finished their series with the Reds with a 6-2 win on Sunday. Yadier Molina had four hits and two RBI, and Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson each hit home runs for St. Louis. Genesis Cabrera (2-1) relieved Daniel Ponce de Leon in the fifth and threw two scoreless frames for the win.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/23)
Washington 9 Miami 3
Baltimore 5 Boston 4
Detroit 7 Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 4
Pittsburgh 5 Milwaukee 4
Minnesota 5 Kansas City 4
St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 2 Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 5 Houston 3
LA Dodgers 11 Colorado 3
Oakland 5 LA Angels 4 — 10 inn
San Francisco 6 Arizona 1
Seattle 4 Texas 1
Philadelphia Atlanta