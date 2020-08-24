(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rolled past the Royals on Monday in MLB action.
St. Louis (10-8) & Kansas City (11-18): St. Louis had little trouble in a 9-3 win over Kansas City on Monday. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three, and Brad Miller also had three hits for the Cardinals. Jorge Soler accounted for KC’s only three runs with his seventh home run fo the season.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/24)
Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 4
Miami 11 Washington 8
Minnesota 3 Cleveland 2
Chicago Cubs 9 Detroit 3
Texas 3 Oakland 2
Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 9 Kansas City 3
Houston LA Angels
Colorado Arizona