(KMAland) -- The Royals rallied late for a win over St. Louis on Tuesday in MLB action.

Kansas City (12-18) & St. Louis (10-9): A go-ahead RBI hit by Ryan McBroom in the 8th inning was the difference for Kansas City in a 5-4 win over St. Louis. Trevor Rosenthal worked around a triple and a hit by pitch in the ninth to get his seventh save while Josh Staumont (1-1) struck out two in a scoreless seventh for the win. Ryan O’Hearn added three hits, including a home run, and drove in two. Paul DeJong had three hits, and Tommy Edman drove in two runs for St. Louis.

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/25)

Houston 6 LA Angels 3 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Miami 4 NY Mets 0 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Philadelphia 8 Washington 3

Boston 9 Toronto 7

Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 2

LA Angels 12 Houston 5 — 7 inn (Game 2)

Cleveland 4 Minnesota 2

Detroit 7 Chicago Cubs 1

Oakland 10 Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 4 Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3 Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 5 St. Louis 4

Seattle San Diego

Colorado Arizona

Miami NY Mets (Game 2)

LA Dodgers San Francisco

