(KMAland) -- The Royals rallied late for a win over St. Louis on Tuesday in MLB action.
Kansas City (12-18) & St. Louis (10-9): A go-ahead RBI hit by Ryan McBroom in the 8th inning was the difference for Kansas City in a 5-4 win over St. Louis. Trevor Rosenthal worked around a triple and a hit by pitch in the ninth to get his seventh save while Josh Staumont (1-1) struck out two in a scoreless seventh for the win. Ryan O’Hearn added three hits, including a home run, and drove in two. Paul DeJong had three hits, and Tommy Edman drove in two runs for St. Louis.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/25)
Houston 6 LA Angels 3 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Miami 4 NY Mets 0 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Philadelphia 8 Washington 3
Boston 9 Toronto 7
Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 2
LA Angels 12 Houston 5 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Cleveland 4 Minnesota 2
Detroit 7 Chicago Cubs 1
Oakland 10 Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 4 Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3 Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 5 St. Louis 4
Seattle San Diego
Colorado Arizona
Miami NY Mets (Game 2)
LA Dodgers San Francisco