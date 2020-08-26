(KMAland) -- St. Louis took advantage of wild pitching and a defensive miscue in a walk-off win over Kansas City on Thursday.
St. Louis (11-9) & Kansas City (12-19): The Cardinals took advantage of a defensive miscue to score four runs in the ninth inning for 6-5 win over the Royals. Randy Rosario walked Dylan Carlson and Kolten Wong in back-to-back plate appearances to force in the winning run. Tyler O’Neill had a two-run game-tying hit that was misplayed by Kansas City third baseman Maikel Franco. Whit Merrifield had a game-high three hits and drove in two, and Cam Gallagher hit a two-run homer for the Royals.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/26)
Chicago White Sox 10 Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5 NY Yankees 1 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Philadelphia 3 Washington 2
Toronto 9 Boston 1
Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 3
Atlanta 2 NY Yankees 1 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Cleveland 6 Minnesota 3
Detroit 7 Chicago Cubs 6
NY Mets 5 Miami 4
Oakland 3 Texas 1
St. Louis 6 Kansas City 5
Colorado Arizona