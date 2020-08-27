(KMAland) -- St. Louis lost twice to Pittsburgh on Thursday in MLB action.
St. Louis (11-11): St. Louis dropped a pair of games to Pittsburgh on Thursday, falling 4-3 in eight innings in the opener and 2-0 in the nightcap. The Pirates scored three in the eighth to take the first game. Tommy Edman had two hits, and Yadier Molina went deep. In game two, the Cardinals managed just five hits, including a triple by Brad Miller.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/27)
San Diego 10 Seattle 7 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3 — 8 inn (Game 1)
LA Dodgers 7 San Francisco 0 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 1 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Seattle 8 San Diego 3 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 0 — 7 inn (Game 2)
LA Dodgers 2 San Francisco 0 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 0 — 7 inn (Game 2)