(KMAland) -- The Royals lost in walk-off fashion while the Cardinals were blasted on Friday night in MLB action.

Kansas City (12-20): The Royals tied the White Sox late twice before a walk-off home run from Yasmani Grandal gave Chicago a 6-5 win. Jorge Soler had two hits, including a two-run home run, while Alex Gordon had three hits. Maikel Franco pitched in two hits, and Whit Merrifield hit a solo home run. Ian Kennedy (0-2) took the loss.

St. Louis (11-12): The Cardinals lost 14-2 to Cleveland on Friday night. Paul DeJong had three hits while Brad Miller  pitched in two and Dexter Fowler hit a two-run home run to account for their only two runs. 

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/28)

NY Mets 6 NY Yankees 4 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Toronto 5 Baltimore 4 — 10 inn

Philadelphia 7 Atlanta 4 — 11 inn

Chicago White Sox 6 Kansas City 5

Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs 5

Tampa Bay 2 Miami 0

NY  Mets 4 NY Yankees 3 — 7 inn (Game 2)

Washington 10 Boston 2

Texas 6 LA Dodgers 2

Milwaukee 9 Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 14 St. Louis 2

San Diego 10 Colorado 4

Arizona 7 San Francisco 4 

LA Angels 3 Seattle 2

