(KMAland) -- The Royals lost in walk-off fashion while the Cardinals were blasted on Friday night in MLB action.
Kansas City (12-20): The Royals tied the White Sox late twice before a walk-off home run from Yasmani Grandal gave Chicago a 6-5 win. Jorge Soler had two hits, including a two-run home run, while Alex Gordon had three hits. Maikel Franco pitched in two hits, and Whit Merrifield hit a solo home run. Ian Kennedy (0-2) took the loss.
St. Louis (11-12): The Cardinals lost 14-2 to Cleveland on Friday night. Paul DeJong had three hits while Brad Miller pitched in two and Dexter Fowler hit a two-run home run to account for their only two runs.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/28)
NY Mets 6 NY Yankees 4 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Toronto 5 Baltimore 4 — 10 inn
Philadelphia 7 Atlanta 4 — 11 inn
Chicago White Sox 6 Kansas City 5
Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs 5
Tampa Bay 2 Miami 0
NY Mets 4 NY Yankees 3 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Washington 10 Boston 2
Texas 6 LA Dodgers 2
Milwaukee 9 Pittsburgh 1
Cleveland 14 St. Louis 2
San Diego 10 Colorado 4
Arizona 7 San Francisco 4
LA Angels 3 Seattle 2