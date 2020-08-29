(KMAland) -- Yadier Molina ran into the final out to cost St. Louis against Cleveland while Kansas City hit four home runs in a win over the White Sox on Saturday.
St. Louis (11-13): St. Louis dropped their fourth straight on a Tyler Naquin go-ahead double in the 12th inning, as Cleveland won 2-1. Yadier Molina made a baserunning blunder in the bottom half to end the game. Paul Goldschmidt had two hits to lead the offense while Jack Flaherty gave up just one run on three hits and struck out five in five innings.
Kansas City (13-20): The Royals used a five-run seventh inning to win 9-6 over the White Sox. Alex Gordon, Maikel Franco, Ryan O’Hearn and Ryan McBroom all hit home runs in the win. Gordon had three hits for the second consecutive day, and O’Hearn and Hunter Dozier had two each. Jake Newberry (1-0) threw a scoreless sixth to get the win, and Jesse Hahn struck out two in the ninth to get his first save.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/29)
NY Yankees 2 NY Mets 1
Detroit 8 Minnesota 2 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 1
Cleveland 2 St. Louis 1 — 12 inn
Kansas City 9 Chicago White Sox 6
Houston 4 Oakland 2 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Detroit 4 Minnesota 2 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Chicago Cubs Cincinnati
Tampa Bay Miami
Baltimore Toronto
LA Dodgers Texas
Pittsburgh Milwaukee
Oakland Houston (Game 2)
Washington Boston
Chicago Cubs Cincinnati (Game 2)
San Francisco Arizona
San Diego Colorado
Seattle LA Angels