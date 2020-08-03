(KMAland) -- The Royals dropped their fourth consecutive game to a team from Chicago.
Kansas City (3-8): The Royals outhit the Cubs but could not plate a run in a 2-0 defeat. Their five hits came from the bats of Jorge Soler, Ryan O'Hearn, Salvador Perez, Franchy Cordero and Adalberto Mondesi. Danny Duffy made the start, allowing one earned run on three hits in six innings of action in the tough-luck loss.
MLB SCOREBOARD
Cincinnati 3 Cleveland 2
New York Yankees 6 Philadelphia 3
New York Mets 7 Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 2 Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 6 Milwaukee 4
Colorado 7 Colorado 6
San Diego 5 Los Angeles Dodgers 4
Oakland Seattle