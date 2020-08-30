(KMAland) -- The Cardinals avoided a sweep while the Royals lost in extra innings on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City (13-21): Luis Robert hit a three-run walk-off home run for the White Sox in a 5-2 10-inning win over the Royals. Whit Merrifield drove in both Royals runs, including one on a game-tying home run in the eighth. Kris Bubic struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on six hits.
St. Louis (12-13): Dexter Fowler homered among two hits and drove in three to lead St. Louis in a 7-2 win over Cleveland. Paul DeJong had three hits and scored twice, and Adam Wainwright threw nine innings, struck out nine and gave up two runs on four hits to move to 3-0.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/30)
NY Yankees 8 NY Mets 7 — 8 inn (Game 1)
Chicago Cubs 10 Cincinnati 1
Detroit 3 Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 12 Miami 7
Boston 9 Washington 5
Chicago White Sox 5 Kansas City 2 — 10 inn
Pittsburgh 5 Milwaukee 1
St. Louis 7 Cleveland 2
LA Dodgers 7 Texas 2
Toronto 6 Baltimore 5
San Diego 13 Colorado 2
San Francisco 4 Arizona 1
Seattle 2 LA Angels 1 — 10 inn
NY Yankees 5 NY Mets 2 — 8 inn (Game 2)