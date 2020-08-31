(KMAland) -- St. Louis took down Cincinnati, and Kansas City came back to beat the Indians in MLB action on Monday.
St. Louis (13-13): Paul DeJong hit a third-inning grand slam, and St. Louis took a 7-5 win over Cincinnati on Monday. Paul Goldschmidt added three hits while Kolten Wong, Tommy Edman and DeJong had two hits each for the Cardinals. Dakota Hudson (1-2) struck out seven and gave up one earned run on four hits over seven innings to get the win.
Kansas City (14-21): Maikel Franco and Bubba Starling drove in runs in the eighth inning to lift Kansas City to a 2-1 win over Cleveland. Franco had two of the team’s four hits to lead the comeback. Brad Keller threw the first 6 1/3 innings, struck out four and gave up one run on three hits. Scott Barlow (2-1) pitched the eighth, and Greg Holland closed the ninth for his second save.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/31)
Miami 5 NY Mets 3
Baltimore 4 Toronto 3 — 11 inn
Seattle 2 LA Angels 1
St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 5
Tampa Bay 5 NY Yankees 3
Philadelphia 8 Washington 6
Atlanta 6 Boston 3
Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 5
Kansas City 2 Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 8 Minnesota 5
San Diego Colorado