(KMAland) -- The Royals continued their losing ways a fifth consecutive defeat to highlight Tuesday's Major League Baseball action.
Kansas City (3-9): The Cubs held off a late Royals' comeback to preserve a 5-4 victory. Adalberto Mondesi had three hits while Salvador Perez added two for the Royals. Brady Singer got the start, tossing five innings while allowing four earned runs and striking out eight.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD
Minnesota 7 Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4 Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 1
Washington 5 New York Mets 3
Atlanta 10 Toronto 1
Chicago White Sox 3 Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 5 Kansas City 4
Miami 4 Baltimore 0
Colorado 5 San Francisco 2
Oakland 5 Texas 1
Houston Arizona
Los Angeles Dodgers San Diego
Los Angeles Angels Seattle