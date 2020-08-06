MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- The Royals lost their sixth straight in MLB action on Wednesday. 

Kansas City (3-10): The Royals lost their sixth straight, falling to the Cubs by a 6-1 count on Wednesday. The Royals scored first in the third inning, but Chicago followed with the final six innings. Kris Bubic (0-2) was very good in his second career start, striking out six and giving up just two runs on four hits. Yu Darvish (2-1) struck out four and scattered five hits while allowing the one run in five innings to get the win. 

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/5) 

Philadelphia 11 NY Yankees 7 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Miami 1 Baltimore 0 — 7 inn (Game 1)

NY Mets 3 Washington 1

Boston 5 Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 2 Atlanta 1

Cleveland 2 Cincinnati 0

NY Yankees 3 Philadelphia 1 — 7 inn (game 2)

Chicago Cubs 3 Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 1 Chicago White Sox 0

Miami 2 Baltimore 1 (Game 2) — 7 inn

San Francisco 4 Colorado 3

Arizona 14 Houston 7

Oakland 6 Texas 4

LA Dodgers 7 Ssan Diego 6

Seattle 7 LA Angels 6