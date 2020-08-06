(KMAland) -- The Royals lost their sixth straight in MLB action on Wednesday.
Kansas City (3-10): The Royals lost their sixth straight, falling to the Cubs by a 6-1 count on Wednesday. The Royals scored first in the third inning, but Chicago followed with the final six innings. Kris Bubic (0-2) was very good in his second career start, striking out six and giving up just two runs on four hits. Yu Darvish (2-1) struck out four and scattered five hits while allowing the one run in five innings to get the win.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/5)
Philadelphia 11 NY Yankees 7 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Miami 1 Baltimore 0 — 7 inn (Game 1)
NY Mets 3 Washington 1
Boston 5 Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 2 Atlanta 1
Cleveland 2 Cincinnati 0
NY Yankees 3 Philadelphia 1 — 7 inn (game 2)
Chicago Cubs 3 Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 1 Chicago White Sox 0
Miami 2 Baltimore 1 (Game 2) — 7 inn
San Francisco 4 Colorado 3
Arizona 14 Houston 7
Oakland 6 Texas 4
LA Dodgers 7 Ssan Diego 6
Seattle 7 LA Angels 6