(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals snapped a six-game losing streak to highlight Thursday's Major League Baseball action.
Kansas City (4-10): Ten different Royals recorded a hit in their 13-2 victory over the Cubs. In total, they knocked 18 hits led by three apiece from Jorge Soler and Salvador Perez. Soler, Perez, Ryan O'Hearn, Alex Gordon and Maikel Franco each drove in two. Franco, Soler and Whit Merrifield all homered in the win while Nick Heath muscled the first hit of his career. Brad Keller earned the win by tossing five innings, allowing just three hits and fanning seven.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD
Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 5
Colorado 6 San Francisco 4
Oakland 6 Texas 4
Los Angeles Angels 6 Seattle 1
Philadelphia 5 New York Yankees 4
Cleveland 13 Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 4 Toronto 3
Arizona 5 Houston 4
Kansas City 13 Chicago Cubs 2
Miami 8 Baltimore 7
Milwaukee 8 Chicago White Sox 2