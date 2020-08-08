(KMAland) -- The Royals picked up their second straight win for the first time this season on Friday night to highlight MLB action.
Kansas City (5-10): Ryan McBroom hit a go-ahead and home run, and Kansas City won their second straight for the first time this season in a 3-2 win over Minnesota. McBroom was one of eight Royals to hit safely, as he smashed his home run in the sixth inning. Nicky Lopez and Nick Heath also drove in one run each to back Jakob Junis, who allowed two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Greg Holland (2-0) went 1.1 shutout innings, and Josh Staumont, Scott Barlow, and Trevor Rosenthal followed with shutout stints of their own with Rosenthal picking up his second save of the season.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/7)
Baltimore 11 Washington 0
Tampa Bay 1 NY Yankees 0
Detroit 17 Pittsburgh 13 — 11 inn
Miami 4 NY Mets 3
Boston 5 Toronto 3
Kansas City 3 Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 2 Cleveland 0
Cincinnati 8 Milwaukee 3
San Diego 3 Arizona 0
Texas 4 L Angels 3
Houston Oakland
LA Dodgers San Francisco
Colorado Seattle