(KMAland) -- Jorge Soler hit two of Kansas City's four home runs in their third straight win in MLB action on Saturday.
Kansas City (6-10): Jorge Soler bashed two home runs and drove in four to lead Kansas City in a 9-6 win over Minnesota. The Royals third straight win also saw Salvador Perez homer among three hits while Nicky Lopez bashed his second career home run among two and drove in two. Tyler Zuber (1-1) picked up his first career win, going 1.1 innings, and Trevor Rosenthal got the final four outs — including three strikeouts — for his third save.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/8)
Cleveland 7 Chicago White Sox 1
NY Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 4 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Detroit 11 Pittsburgh 5
Oakland 3 Houston 1
Tampa Bay 5 NY Yankees 3 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 0
Baltimore 5 Washington 3
Kansas City 9 Minnesota 6
Texas 2 LA Angels 0
Cincinnati 4 Milwaukee 1
NY Mets 8 Miami 4
Toronto 2 Boston 1
San Francisco LA Dodgers
Arizona San Diego
Colorado Seattle