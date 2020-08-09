(KMAland) -- The Royals swept the Twins with their fourth straight win to highlight MLB action on Sunday.
Kansas City (7-10): Hunter Dozier returned, had a first-inning two-run single and Kansas City finished a sweep of Minnesota with a 4-2 win for their fourth consecutive victory. Brady Singer (1-1) went five innings, allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts for his first ML victory. Greg Holland, Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow (S, 1) combined on the final four scoreless frames in relief. Jorge Soler had two hits, and Maikel Franco bashed his fourth home run to lift the offense in the later innings.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (8/9)
Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 2 — 7 inn (Game 1)
NY Mets 4 Miami 2
Tampa Bay 4 NY Yankees 3
Boston 5 Toronto 3
Detroit 2 Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 4 Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 3
Texas 7 LA Angels 3
LA Dodgers 6 San Francisco 2
Seattle 5 Colorado 3
Oakland 7 Houston 2
San Diego 9 Arizona 5
Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 0 -- 7 inn (Game 2)
Baltimore & Washington suspended, will resume August 14th (Orioles up 5-2 in 6th)