(KMAland) -- The Cardinals routed the Reds while Kansas City was dropped by the Indians in Tuesday's MLB action.
St. Louis (14-13): St. Louis had 23 hits in a 16-2 win over Cincinnati. Brad Miller homered twice among four hits and drove in seven runs while Kolten Wong had four hits and two RBI. Yadier Molina and Tommy Edman also hit safely three times behind Kwang-Hyun Kim (2-0), who struck out four and gave up three hits in five scoreless innings.
Kansas City (14-22): Cleveland scored five runs in the first two innings on their way to a 10-1 win over the Royals. Carlos Hernandez made his Major League debut and struck out two in 3 2/3 shutout innings for KC. Hunter Dozier hit his fourth home run in the sixth inning.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/1)
St. Louis 16 Cincinnati 2
Miami 3 Toronto 2
NY Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 6 Washington 0
Atlanta 10 Boston 3
Baltimore 9 NY Mets 5
Chicago Cubs Pittsburgh
Detroit 12 Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 10 Kansas City 1
Texas 6 Houston 5 — 10 inn
Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 2
San Francisco Colorado
LA Dodgers Arizona