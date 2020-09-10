(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Tigers split while the Royals won their third straight over the Indians on Thursday in MLB action.
St. Louis (19-18): The Cardinals and Tigers split a doubleheader on Thursday. St. Louis won the opener 12-2 behind home runs from Yadier Molina, Paul Goldschmidt, Rangel Ravelo, Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas. Detroit won the finale, scoring five runs in the seventh inning to win 6-3. Tommy Edman had two hits, including a home run, and Matt Carpenter added two hits and two RBI.
Kansas City (17-28): The Royals won for the third straight night over the Indians, scoring an 11-1 victory. Brady Singer (2-4) threw 7 2/3 no-hit innings before finishing the eighth and with eight strikeouts. Maikel Franco homered among three hits and drove in five runs while Adalberto Mondesi homered and drove in three and Edward Olivares had two hits and a home run of his own.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/10)
St. Louis 12 Detroit 2 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Oakland 3 Houston 1
LA Angels 6 Texas 2
Detroit 6 St. Louis 3 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Atlanta 7 Washington 6
Kansas City 11 Cleveland 1
Miami 7 Philadelphia 6
Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3
Chicago Cubs Cincinnati
San Diego San Francisco
LA Dodgers Arizona