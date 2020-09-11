(KMAland) -- The Royals won their fourth straight while St. Louis managed just two hits against the Reds in a loss on Friday night.
Kansas City (18-28): The Royals won their fourth straight behind a strong outing from rookie Kris Bubic (1-5), who earned his first ML win with six strikeouts and one earned run allowed in five innings. Adalberto Mondesi homered and scored three times, and Salvador Perez, Maikel Franco and Hunter Dozier all had two hits apiece to lead the offense.
St. Louis (19-19): Cincinnati scored twice in the first and once in the third to take a 3-1 win over St. Louis. Luis Castillo threw all nine innings for the Reds, striking out six and allowing just one run on two hits. The Cardinals two hits came from Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong.
MLB FULL SCOREBOARD (9/11)
NY Yankees 6 Baltimore 0 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Philadelphia 11 Miami 0 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Washington 8 Atlanta 7 — 12 inn
NY Mets 18 Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 11 Boston 1
NY Yankees 10 Baltimore 1 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Kansas City 4 Pittsburgh 3
Oakland 10 Texas 6
Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 3
Milwaukee 1 Chicago Cubs 0
Minnesota 3 Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 3 St. Louis 1
Miami 5 Philadelphia 3 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Colorado 8 LA Angels 4
Arizona 4 Seattle 3