(KMAland) -- The Royals won their fifth straight, and St. Louis turned back Cincinnati in MLB action on Saturday.
Kansas City (19-28): The Royals won their fifth straight, taking a 7-3 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi both hit home runs for Kansas City while Alex Gordon had three hits. Merrifield, Mondesi and Salvador Perez all had two hits apiece behind Kyle Zimmer (1-0), who threw 2.1 shutout innings in relief to get the win. Greg Holland earned his fifth save with a clean ninth.
St. Louis (20-19): The Cardinals scored five in the sixth and rolled to a 7-1 win over Cincinnati. Dakota Hudson struck out four in six innings and allowed just one run on one hit. Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt, Brad Miller and Harrison Bader all hit home runs, and Tommy Edman and Carpenter had two hits apiece.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/12)
NY Yankees 2 Baltimore 1 — 10 inn
Texas 5 Oakland 2 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Atlanta 2 Washington 1
Philadelphia 12 Miami 6
Toronto 3 NY Mets 2
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4
Chicago White Sox 14 Detroit 0
Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 2
Kansas City 7 Pittsburgh 4
Oakland 10 Texas 1 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Houston 7 LA Dodgers 5
Minnesota 8 Cleveland 4
Seattle 7 Arizona 3
LA Angels 5 Colorado 2 — 11 inn
St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 1