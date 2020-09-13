(KMAland) -- The Royals won for the sixth straight time, and the Cardinals’ bullpen blew up in a loss to Cincinnati.
Kansas City (20-28): Kansas City moved their win streak to six with an 11-0 win over Pittsburgh. The Royals scored four in the first and six in the third behind a complete-game shutout performance from Brad Keller, who scattered five hits and struck out two. Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier hit home runs and were joined by Maikel Franco in posting three-hit games. The trio combined on nine hits, four RBI and seven runs scored.
St. Louis (20-20): Cincinnati scored in each of the last four innings in a 10-5 win over St. Louis. The Cardinals had eight hits, including two from Matt Carpenter, who doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. John Gant (0-3) was the losing pitcher, failing to get an out and giving up one of the seven runs surrendered by the bullpen.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/13)
Atlanta 8 Washington 4
NY Yankees 3 Baltimore 1
Miami 2 Philadelphia 1 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Boston 6 Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 11 Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 2
Chicago Cubs 12 Milwaukee 0 **Alec Mills no-hitter**
Minnesota 7 Cleveland 5
Cincinnati 10 St. Louis 5
Texas 6 Oakland 3
Toronto 7 NY Mets 3
LA Angels 5 Colorado 3
Miami 8 Philadelphia 1 — 7 inn (Game 2)
San Diego 6 San Francisco 0 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Seattle Arizona
San Francisco San Diego — (Game 2)
Houston LA Dodgers