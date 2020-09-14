(KMAland) -- The Cardinals split with the Brewers on Monday in MLB action.
St. Louis (21-21): St. Louis scored a run in the ninth inning to avoid a sweep by the Brewers on Monday night. The Brewers scored two in the bottom of the eighth to win 2-1 in the opener. Kwang-Hyun Kim threw seven shutout innings with six strikeouts , and the Cardinals scored their one run on an RBI hit by Tommy Edman.
In the nightcap, the Cardinals scored the final three runs in a 3-2 win, including one in the ninth. Paul DeJong had three hits while Matt Wieters and Paul Goldschmidt had two apiece. Daniel Ponce de Leon struck out nine in six innings, Genesis Cabrera (4-1) struck out three to get the win and Tyler Webb worked out of trouble in the ninth for the save.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/14)
Cincinnati 3 Pittsburgh 1 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Miami 6 Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 1 — 8 inn (Game 1)
Seattle 6 Oakland 5 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Cincinnati 9 Pittsburgh 4 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Baltimore 14 Atlanta 1
Chicago White Sox 3 Minnesota 1
Oakland 9 Seattle 0 — 7 inn (Game 2)
St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 2
San Diego LA Dodgers